Have you ever dined aboard a traditional wooden dhow? Now is your chance! Al Boom Steak & Seafood Restaurant opened brand new outdoor seating. It’s a whole new experience you should not miss. Al Boom Restaurant is located aboard a traditional wooden ship modeled after those that used to sail the Arabian Gulf and is “docked” at Radisson Blu Hotel, Kuwait.

The Head Chef of Al Boom Restaurant, Mukthar Alli, completely revised the menu that will take you on a tour around the world with dishes inspired by Indian, Arabic, European and American cuisines. The meat selection will surely please every meat lover as it includes prime cuts of Certified Angus Beef and Australian Wagyu. The seafood section includes shrimp, lobster, and various types of fish popular in Kuwait. All specials are charcoal-grilled to perfection – mmm… so tender and juicy.

Every Friday, Al Boom also opens for Al Boom Friday Brunch. Who doesn’t love to be outdoors around this time of the year? The deck of Al Boom is a perfect place to sit back, listen to the sound of the sea, and enjoy the lavish meal prepared by the skilled chefs of Radisson Blu Hotel. The brunch, served at your table, features impressive 21 dishes that include mezzes, salads, tapas, and of course freshly grilled specials. The Al Boom Brunch will make you go WOW! And all the dishes are snap-worthy, so get your camera ready.

The Al Boom Restaurant, built in Calicut, India in 1979, is an exact replica of dhows that used to sail the Arabian Sea until the start of the twentieth century. The ship arrived in Kuwait in 1980, right in time for the opening of the Radisson Blu Hotel, and Al Boom Restaurant first opened in 1982. The lavish wooden décor with touches of copper creates a truly unique nautical ambiance. Ever since its opening Al Boom has been visited by many famous guests throughout the years such as sheiks, presidents, and senators, and it has earned an esteemed reputation for its high-class hospitality. A meal here is an event you must experience.

Al Boom Steak & Seafood Restaurant

Radisson Blu Hotel

T: +965 2567 3430 | [email protected] | radissonhotels.com/blu

Opening Hours:

6–11 pm | Monday – Saturday

12–4 pm | Friday Brunch

Closed | Sunday