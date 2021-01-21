A lot of cool things happening this weekend, check out the full list below.
Thursday
CAP Collection: Spotlights Exhibition
BBT Picnic
RECCO Night Garden at Green Island
Tandem Skydive
Desert Experience Trip
Friday
RECCO Night Garden at Green Island
Tandem Skydive
Fun Fishing
Sound Healing Session
Meditation Session
Saturday
Camel Races
CAP Collection: Spotlights Exhibition
RECCO Night Garden at Green Island
Tandem Skydive
Yoga in the Woods
TrashTag Beach Cleanup
TrashHero Desert Cleanup
Kuwait Raptors Trivia Night
Saturday Sunset Cruising
If I missed anything let me know.
Leave A Comment