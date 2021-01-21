A lot of cool things happening this weekend, check out the full list below.

Thursday

CAP Collection: Spotlights Exhibition

BBT Picnic

RECCO Night Garden at Green Island

Tandem Skydive

Desert Experience Trip

Friday

RECCO Night Garden at Green Island

Tandem Skydive

Fun Fishing

Sound Healing Session

Meditation Session

Saturday

Camel Races

CAP Collection: Spotlights Exhibition

RECCO Night Garden at Green Island

Tandem Skydive

Yoga in the Woods

TrashTag Beach Cleanup

TrashHero Desert Cleanup

Kuwait Raptors Trivia Night

Saturday Sunset Cruising

If I missed anything let me know.