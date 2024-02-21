Promoted: New ‘youth from stc’ Postpaid Plans Revealed

If you’re a student, or young adult under the age of 24, stc just launched a brand new postpaid plan for you.

youth from stc is a comprehensive postpaid plan with a bunch of appealing benefits tailored to your needs.

Whether you’re looking for discounts from renowned brands and lifestyle service providers such as Footlocker, Shein, Almosafer, and Careem, a convenient mobile plan with free entertainment, access to the newest mobile devices at affordable prices, or a reliable roaming data bundle for your travels, stc has you covered.

youth from stc is your ticket to non-stop monthly deals and discounts from our exclusive brand partners.

Sign up now online through the “my stc kw” app or through our website stc.com.kw/en/youth