Is there anything happening on National Day?

I know it sounds weird that I’m asking whats happening instead of telling you whats happening, but I can’t seem to find any information on National Day. There have been fighter jets flying daily so I’m assuming there will be some kind of airshow, but I can’t find any information on it. Maybe one of the Arabic newspapers published something?
I’m looking back at last year’s schedule and there were surprisingly a lot of things happening from the light drone shows, to fireworks and the Saudi Hawks Air Show. Along with the ban on water balloons and water guns this year, it looks like there might be zero things going on.
Warehouse Mall has some programs
I meant on a much larger government scale
They announced that they are cancelling all musical events that were planned because of the genocide in Gaza. I would guess fireworks are also cancelled. But there is definitely an airshow happening because I saw them rehearsing yesterday. The planes were not red, so not the Red Arrows.
Yeah someone suggested they might be the red arrows so I contacted the British embassy and they confirmed that it wasn’t.
Nope, musical events are not canceled and are still going on. Last year, musical events were canceled due to the Turkey/Syria earthquakes, and the fireworks still went on
There was nothing but what was announced on the Ministry of Information – Hala Feb 2024 Celebration Calendar
https://media.gov.kw/HalaFeb2024/Default.aspx
UPDATE: There will be 3 DAYS of FIREWORKS at Al-Khiran Mall
https://www.instagram.com/p/C3k6H8hsPs3/?utm_source=ig_web_button_share_sheet&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==
Some sources say that there’ll be fireworks 2-4 times larger than last year. I think they main reason they didn’t announce anything yet is because the Minister of Information is out of the country. He also said he wanted this year’s celebrations to be bigger than the last.