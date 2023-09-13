Last night Apple announced the new iPhone 15 and 15 Pro and I just got word from Gait that all the new phones along with the new Apple Watches will be launched in Kuwait on September 29th.
The prices haven’t been announced yet but they should be available before they open pre-orders on September 22nd.
I’m currently using an iPhone 13 Pro so I’m planning to upgrade to the 15 Pro. I’m not sure its worth the upgrade if you have a 14 Pro, I tend to upgrade every other year but since the phone is something you use all the time, it could be worth the upgrade I guess.
2 replies on “New iPhones Launch in Kuwait on September 29th”
Phone technologies have reached a plateau. A large part of yesterday’s event was about the “precision manufacturing” and “premium build materials”, as it was in the last few years. The excitement and anticipation of new “phone features” back in Steve Job’s days is gone.
Yup, I have the 13 pro so I’m looking forward to the improved camera, the dynamic island and the action button. I love titanium but until I become rich enough not to care about a 100kd or whatever it costs nowadays to replace the screen at apple, my phones gonna live all its life inside a case lol