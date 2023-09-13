Yesterday the Ministry of Commerce and Industry issued a decision where all restaurants and cafes in Kuwait will now be obliged to have tap water as an offering. Now that this was announced I realized how odd it was that this wasn’t a thing considering the tap water in Kuwait is actually really clean and safe to drink straight out of the tap.
Years ago I was invited to the Water Resources Development Center located in Shuwaikh where they explained to me how the water sent to homes is clean and safe to drink. The Water Resources Development Center also has two laboratories, a chemistry lab and a bacteriology lab and every single day water samples are collected from various institutions around Kuwait (schools, hospitals, mosques etc..) and delivered to their laboratories for testing. If the water is contaminated, the source of that water is closed down right away and only reopened once the problem has been fixed.
The government is responsible in providing you clean and safe water up until the building meter, after that point it becomes the building owners responsibility. If the water you’re getting at home isn’t clean, thats most likely because of a problem with your building pipes, boilers, or storage tanks. In that case, you’re recommended to use a filter which is what most restaurants will also be using.
But the answer is yes, Kuwait’s tap water is safe to drink but only if your building or home is maintained correctly, if not, you’ll have to use a filter.
10 replies on “Is Kuwait’s tap water safe to drink?”
I only drink tap water at home.
Restaurants used to serve free water.
This is great news.
Mark, can you allow my IP to post classifieds
Thanks
Like you said, it’s mainly piping. Issue with Kuwait as opposed to countries that use wood and drywall is that the pipes are hard to change so the older buildings have very old pipes. In restaurants that really shouldn’t be a problem.
I’ve seen the opposite problem in Dubai, but with hotels. I used a filter for the shower and the capture-filter in my shower head would become very dirty after 1 or 2 uses.
sure sure, everything here is upside down no rules or law specially to resturants heads,,,,,u will drink tap filtered water offff a rusty old filter, u think resturants will care to serve you clean water ????????? shawarma off couple of cats and dogs ….. ,most of them serve meat off dead sheeps and cows
I don’t think I’ve ever seen a place that serves meat off sheep and cows that are still alive.
Really needed that laugh.
Yes, i believe restaurants will serve clean water.
You keep paying for your drinking water.
Can you recommend a residential building that maintains its pipes properly in Kuwait? Let alone maintain all other aspects of the building.
Don’t look at me, my building is from the 80s and the building pipes are corroded and falling apart so they’re constantly replacing them with PVC pipes as they start to leak.