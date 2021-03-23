It’s been over a year now since I got my 1970 Alfa Romeo 1750 GTV and I’ve put over 10,000KM on it. That’s a lot considering it’s one of 4 cars I currently own, I didn’t drive it in the summer because it doesn’t have AC, and we had curfews last year and a full lockdown. But it goes to show how much I’ve been loving the car. It’s beautiful to look at and it’s so much fun to drive.
But, it hasn’t been problem-free, the more mileage I put on the car the more old parts break and need replacing. As I type this post my car is sitting in my basement waiting on a new rear differential since mine broke a couple of weeks back. At the rate I’m swapping parts out I should end up with a brand new car by the end of the year. I’ve mentioned this on one of my previous posts but I’m still surprised at how easy and quick it is to get parts for my 51-year-old car, classicalfa.com is a lifesaver. I’ve been doing most of the work on the car myself or with a help of a friend and it’s been fun, I describe it as Lego for adults. The first step is always figuring out what’s wrong with the car which is not as easy as it sounds, and then the second step is ordering the parts and swapping them out. The mechanic I had previously been using to work on the car got stuck outside Kuwait when corona hit and since he’s over 60 he can’t come back in. The fact he was old is why he was good at what he did and this goes back to my other post on how we are gonna lose a lot of experienced people with this ban on 60+ year old expats.
Anyway, so a few years ago I posted about how I highly recommend getting a classic car, well I’d like to revise that statement now and add that it isn’t for everyone. When you do buy a classic car you need to be fine with the idea that the car will eventually breakdown and leave you stranded in some random parking lot or on the side of the road. You also need to have some basic car knowledge so you know when something is wrong, and definitely have a good mechanic you could take the car to when it breaks down. Keep a bunch of tow truck numbers saved on your phone and before you buy a classic car check and see how easy it is to get parts, if it’s not easy then look for another car to get. Oh and you need to be patient and calm when things do go wrong (which they will). If you’re fine with all the above then yes, I highly recommend getting a classic car.
While I’m on the subject of classic cars, my 1972 Datsun 240z is nearly done and as you can see it’s no longer blue. The 240z is basically going to be a new old car once done since I’ve basically rebuilt the car from the ground up with brand new parts. Hopefully, it should be ready and on the road in a few weeks time, it will have air conditioning so I will be driving it throughout the summer. I can’t wait.
Looking forward to a comprehensive build history for your 240Z
I guess the most important note you mentioned how easy to get parts for your classic car. I have Suzuki Swift GTi 1990 (not classic car) and its so difficult to find parts so i it was bad decision when i bought it and start to do the restoration. In the other hand i have BMW E30 and im happy with this car because its easy find a lot of parts for it.
DO YOUR RESEARCH FIRST then decide!
Which E30 do you have?
Wow! The 240Z looks amazing!!
I’ve got a question for you. I know a classic is an absolute beauty to drive but once you have driven cars with all the tech and electronics, does it get difficult to drive without them??
The most surprising thing about my 50 year old car is how close it is to my current cars. Cars really haven’t changed much in 50 years. I don’t have a radio but thats the only technology I care about that I’m missing. I don’t care for reverse cameras, traction control, parking assist or any of those driving aids either so not wishing I had any of them. Maybe AC but thats about it.
My Datsun on the other hand is a bit of a restomod. So brakes are completely newer tech and more powerful, the engine will be fuel injection and not carbs with a new modern ECU and electronic system. It will have a modern AC unit and a modern sound system but all hidden so you wouldn’t know they are there. So AC will use car’s regular fan controls, the radio installed will be the OEM one but hidden behind the dash will be a bluetooth amp which I will use with my iPhone.
With me it’s more about do I have the patience (and energy!) to trudge to shuwaikh regularly, and won’t I get more smiles per KD if I spent that money elsewhere.
On the other hand I do think that Kuwait is a relatively good place for classic car owners. Dry place with no rain and rust problems, you can easily avoid bad roads if you know different routes, good mechanical experienced shops, and great weather for 9 months per year. The down side is mostly expenses and having to buy stuff from abroad.
even the bad roads aren’t an issue, old cars like my alfa used 14inch wheels so lots of rubber and air to cushion the ride over whatever service you go on. expense wise you’d be surprised at how affordable the parts can be. classicalfa also has crazy cheap DHL rates, I was gonna buy a new gearbox from them and the price was like 350KD for gearbox and 100KD to ship with DHL. crazy.
Those prices do look good, hmmmmm…
And wow just realized 10k! Are you using it more than the lotus for everyday driving?
yup, it’s my daily driver, or was till i broke the rear diff lol
Get a Caterham, you won’t look back, guaranteed :)
if i can;t daily drive a vehicle i don’t have any interest in it lol
oh man, would love to drive the Alfa!
me too right now lol but need to wait for my new diff to arrive in the mail