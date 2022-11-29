Although Winter Wonderland is gonna cause traffic chaos in Salmiya, one of the benefits of having them in the neighborhood is that they’ve started fixing all the roads around the area. There are now zero potholes or any broken roads from my apartment to the Gulf Road because they’ve been paving all the roads during the evening. Thank you Winter Wonderland!
Should see the potholes in other areas of Salmiya, especially Block 10, totally neglected because of expat occupancy.
You got lucky coz of Winter Wonderland