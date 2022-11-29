I’ve been told that Chipotle is finally coming to Kuwait and it looks like Alshaya are the ones that could be bringing the brand.

I’ve been sitting on this news for a bit now waiting for a second source since I got this news wrong the first time back in 2013. That rumor never materialized so hopefully, this time around it will.

Chipotle for those who don’t know is an American Mexican grill chain specializing in bowls, tacos, and burritos made to order in front of the customer. Chipotle operates in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, and France.

I reached out to Alshaya to confirm this rumor but they did not want to comment on it.