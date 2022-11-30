You’ve probably seen the MDL Beast ads on the roads around Kuwait, it’s taking place this weekend and is the biggest music festival in Saudi featuring over 200+ artists performing across 7 stages over a period of 3 days. It’s a crazy lineup with headliners like Bruno Mars, Post Malone and DJ Khaled but also favorites like Wizkid, Marshmello, David Guetta, Carl Cox, Solomun and DJ Snake.

One of those performing artists is Tamara, a local DJ who is also a full-time zoo veterinarian during the day. She’ll be playing a set on the second day (December 2nd) on stage Underground 3 at 4PM. If you’re heading to MDL Beast this weekend, keep an eye out for her.

Check her out at @qabazard