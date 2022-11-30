Thouba is a local domestic abuse app created by the team behind @abolish153. The app is disguised to look like a fashion news streaming app that has a hidden menu button that takes you to resources covering domestic violence in Kuwait.

The domestic violence section in the Thouba app contains documents covering the ABC’s of domestic violence in Kuwait, information on creating a safety plan, and other self-assessment documents. The application also has a live chat which is handled by volunteers that have been trained by heads of shelters and helpline centers to handle and deal with abuse survivors. Finally, the application also connects survivors with needed services such as life coaches, lawyers and medical professionals.

If you’re a victim of domestic abuse or know of someone who is, please download or have them download Thouba. The download link is in the @abolish153 bio or click here.