The all-new Corvette was meant to launch in Kuwait back in May, but due to the pandemic and slow down in production, that didn’t happen. But, they’re now finally here.

The first shipment of Corvettes arrived to the dealership a couple of days ago and they’ve all been pre-sold already. If you want to check them out in person though they currently have them parked in the basement of their Al-Rai dealership until they’re picked up by their new owners. The new Corvette starts at KD22,000.