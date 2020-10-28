The all-new Corvette was meant to launch in Kuwait back in May, but due to the pandemic and slow down in production, that didn’t happen. But, they’re now finally here.
The first shipment of Corvettes arrived to the dealership a couple of days ago and they’ve all been pre-sold already. If you want to check them out in person though they currently have them parked in the basement of their Al-Rai dealership until they’re picked up by their new owners. The new Corvette starts at KD22,000.
Is Nice!
😁
I’ll take the red one please.
A staple if you have to drive on the Gulf Road it seems!
It looks like a Lotus replica. Very old fashioned 2000s design. I think corvette was at its highest during the muscle car era. I always wanted 69 Stingray but they went from 2k kd to 20k in the past decade.
Have u seen a Lotus? I can understand saying it looks like a Ferrari 488 but a Lotus?
The red one is so pretty!