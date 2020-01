الادارة العامة للمرور على تطبيق الواتساب على رقم 99324092 pic.twitter.com/ohlABK63Tl — وزارة الداخلية (@Moi_kuw) January 24, 2020

Last week I posted about the WhatsApp number which you could report traffic violations on. It didn’t really work with me but a few days later the Ministry of Interior published the video above. I guess I’ll have to give it another shot.