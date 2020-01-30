Arraya Complex in Kuwait City recently set up an EV parking spot. This is the third EV parking spot I’m aware of in Kuwait with the other two being in Al Shaheed Park and Al Hamra Tower. I like how electric vehicles are slowly gaining traction in Kuwait but for things to really speed up we need more electric cars to be sold in Kuwait. Right now the Chevrolet Bolt EV is the only electric car I’m aware of that’s being sold in Kuwait.

The Porsche Taycan EV (pictured above) just recently got released but I’m not sure if we’re getting it in Kuwait since you can’t even price or configure the car on the Porsche car configurator page. If the Taycan does get released in Kuwait then we’re definitely going to see a lot more electric cars on the street. And of course, if Tesla opens up a local dealership…