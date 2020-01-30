Arraya Complex in Kuwait City recently set up an EV parking spot. This is the third EV parking spot I’m aware of in Kuwait with the other two being in Al Shaheed Park and Al Hamra Tower. I like how electric vehicles are slowly gaining traction in Kuwait but for things to really speed up we need more electric cars to be sold in Kuwait. Right now the Chevrolet Bolt EV is the only electric car I’m aware of that’s being sold in Kuwait.
The Porsche Taycan EV (pictured above) just recently got released but I’m not sure if we’re getting it in Kuwait since you can’t even price or configure the car on the Porsche car configurator page. If the Taycan does get released in Kuwait then we’re definitely going to see a lot more electric cars on the street. And of course, if Tesla opens up a local dealership…
Electric cars in Kuwait will come in just like everything else. First a tiny trickle, and then once the spark hits, the wave will come roaring in. Tie in autonomous driving a few years down the line, and it will be massively popular. It’ll get here eventually. Personally can’t wait to see more electric cars on the road. Think about the traffic we sit in everyday people… Even if you don’t care about global warming (how much hotter can it get in Kuwait for it to really matter?!), think about all that lovely carbon monoxide we’re breathing in, every single day. It’s killing us. Besides, less oil for domestic fuel translates to more oil for export. It’s a win-win for Kuwait, and I don’t see why more people don’t see this. Someone bring Tesla to Kuwait already!