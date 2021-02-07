There are a few beautiful strips of beach I ride my bike next to on the Gulf Road that are filled with trees that provide nice visual greenery as well as shade in the summer for beachgoers. Whenever I ride my bike past those areas I think about how pretty it is and how it doesn’t look like Kuwait which is one of the best compliments you can give something here FYI.
Yesterday I found out that they’ve started removing the trees on the beaches! Sorry, I shouldn’t say removed since you might think they were relocated somewhere else, instead the proper word I should be using is bulldozed. They bulldozed the strips of the beach with the trees and killed everything.
The video above shows how those beaches looked like before they were demolished just to give you an idea of how pretty they were. Why does Kuwait hate trees so much? It’s really upsetting, I’m trying to care less and less about Kuwait but it’s not easy to do especially when I’ve spent the past 40 years caring about this place.
So messed up. I don’t know why Kuwait loves to waste resources without a second thought. Those trees cost money and spent so many years growing and ultimately beautifying this hellscape. Only to be broken up all Taliban style. If you’re gonna cut em down, may as well do it properly and salvage the wood at least??
Come on… I think a Starbucks at that location will look so cool, we need one badly!
/sarcasm
😔
Typical moronic thinking , PTSD from being stung by bees while being in the sahde of said type of trees, It no give no dates so it aint a tree, Kuwait is a desert so only shrubs and thorny bushes allowed ( Moronic mentality ), Trees are big weeds, the tree is encroaching on public ground?? Take a pick. Who knows what goes on in the minds of who ever is in charge and why they go after trees that have grown naturally in this environment over the last half a century or so.
Ironically though on weekends you can find the nurseries at Rai splitting at the seams with crowds of people wanting to buy plants and date palms funny huh
It’s a sad sight to see, committed by those who are supposed to protect these trees. I don’t get how they ask people to take care of the trees & plant trees in the desert when the municipality commits such a catastrophe!!
The same here in Subah Al-Salim block1. Just like, you I care less and less.
Anyway, I reported it to Baladia via WhatsApp hopefully they can do something.
Baladia is the one cutting down these threes :D Please don’t report any threes related business to them and don’t give them any new ideas
Everything going on in Kuwait right now, makes it seem like we are in one big episode of The Twilight Zone, with no ending
Now ways!! Where is EPA????
Mark, the last sentence really hit home with me and is a genuine reflection of the people who have been here a really long time.
For me, the trees and the old things, remind me of the old kuwait which was genuine and real and such a great place to be.
I continue to hope that things turn for the better in Kuwait, especially for the young folks.
Does anyone know if souq mubarakiya is open?
why would it be closed? it’s not a hair salon or gym.
you like my name?
No preference.
is this better?
The tree being uprooted in the above videos are of the Conocarpus family, The Conocarpus lancifolius, or Damas tree, is fast-growing and tolerant of heat, drought and salt, making it a perfect landscape tree and shrub for the UAE. Native to the coastal and riverine areas of Somalia, Djibouti and Yemen, the tree is also found throughout the Horn of Africa and South Asia.
It grows super fast if watered and even if not, Yes Kuwait are in need of many more trees which will definitely improve the air quality as well as climate around the country, however the Conocarpus trees are notoriously famous for horizontal growth of roots which can damage infrastructure if any around, perhaps that is why they are bulldozing it?
Say No to Littering,
Plant more trees
and FFS be nice to each other.
Well, the trees are growing in the middle of the beach so doubt they’re damaging any infrastructure. But, lets say that one tree is in fact damaging the infrastructure, do you go and destroy ALL the trees all along the different parts of the coastline? Or do you just remove that one tree that’s causing the issues?
I can confirm that they are conocarpus and are on the PAAAFR and EPA (and MOC, MPW and MEW) hitlist due to their damaging underground services. Conocarpus used to be part of most new landscape designs approved by PAAAFR but due to damaging ducting, drainage and cables are now prohibited.
However, surely common sense has to apply in their removal. I get it if causing damage to existing services, but on a beach…? Scandalous, but not sadly not surprising that logic has not been applied regards their removal
Now that you’re in your Hot 40s, can we start calling you a Silver Fox?
not sure if that makes me feel old or good
Considering that all the beautiful men are in their 40s and 50s, you should feel great.
Ralph Macchio, Rob Lowe and John Stamos are all approaching 60.
jeez Rob Lowe doesn’t age
Wrong! He ages like fine wine.
Note: The fact that we both know who Rob Lowe is means that we’re both old.
If you listen carefully, you can hear a slight and forlorn whimper emanating from this oxygenating lifeforce as its soul was literally ripped from its foundations.
People living in the desert thinks having a Tree is a SIN !!
The roots of this type of tree arr very invasive like someone above mentioned. The roots will crawl towards drainage pipes and little by little either cause blockage by growing into the cracks in pipes or cause cracks.
Are you describing the tree, or the prevailing level of pig-headed stupidity in Kuwait!
You know what’s invasive? all the garbage that’s polluting the desert