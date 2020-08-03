The photo above is of a new bus stop that has been developed by the Kuwait Public Transport Company and features solar air conditioning to keep waiting passengers cool in the summer as well as warm and dry in the winter.

Looks ok I guess but can we please not use beige and go with blue like my mockup above? Our original bus stops were blue and it adds a bit of color to an already very beige environment. For more pictures of the bus stop check out @kuwaitcommute