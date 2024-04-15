Kuwait Hosts Ice Hockey World Championship

Starting tomorrow (April 16), Kuwait will be hosting the 2024 World Ice Hockey Championship Division IV. Four countries will be participating in this tournament, Mongolia, Indonesia, Malaysia and Kuwait.

The IIHF World Championship Division IV is an annual sports event organized by the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF). The winner of this championship will progress to the higher Division III. Last year Kuwait finished 3rd while Philippines finished 1st.

The tournament is running from April 16 to 19 and taking place at the Kuwait Winter Games Club’s ice skating rink in Bayan. If you’re interested in attending and watching the games, here is the schedule (no tickets required):

Tuesday, 16 April 2024

14:00 – Mongolia v Indonesia

18:00 – Malaysia v Kuwait

Thursday, 18 April 2024

14:00 – Indonesia v Malaysia

18:00 – Mongolia v Kuwait

Friday, 19 April 2024

14:00 – Malaysia v Mongolia

18:00 – Kuwait v Indonesia