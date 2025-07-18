First Kuwaiti Fashion Brand in Saint-Tropez

The Kuwaiti fashion label Emanmoon just opened their first international pop-up, and they chose one of the most stylish summer destinations for it, Saint-Tropez.

Emanmoon is known for their elegant, free-size pieces made from premium fabrics which are perfect for hot summers and traveling. Their collections are designed and made in Kuwait and focus on timeless silhouettes, soft color palettes, and effortless style.

They chose Saint-Tropez for their first international pop-up because the city attracts a global, fashion-forward crowd that appreciates unique designs. It was the perfect place to introduce the brand this summer.

This opening marks a major milestone for Emanmoon, becoming the first Kuwaiti fashion brand to launch in Saint Tropez. The pop-up, located at 1 Rue Sibille, showcases two of their standout collections, Maris and Oasis.

