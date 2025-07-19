Pets in Kuwait Can Finally Be Insured

I got a message from my dogs’ vet last week (IVH) saying that, for the first time ever in Kuwait, they’ve introduced pet insurance. It’s a collaboration between them and the insurance company GIG Takaful, and it covers both cats and dogs. The coverage includes:

Consultations and examinations

Accidents and illnesses

Surgeries, medications, and hospital admissions

Blood tests and CT scans

Euthanasia and cremation (where applicable)

Third-party liability (for dogs)

I checked the prices and there are two plans available for both cats and dogs. Cat plans start at KD79 per year, while dog plans start from KD99. If you want to find out more, click here.

Models: August and Hugo