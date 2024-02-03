Café Kitsuné, the popular sub-brand of the trendy French-Japanese lifestyle brand, Maison Kitsuné, is opening in Kuwait tomorrow (Sunday).
Their first location in Kuwait is opening outside the Abdullah Al-Salem Co-op and has a trendy interior with the Sadu pattern incorporated into the ceiling. It was designed in house by Café Kitsuné, but project managed locally by @soufikw.
For those of you who are fans of their music playlists, I was told the local playlist is controlled and streamed directly from Paris. So expect the same style of curated music.
They’re one of the cafes I tend to pass by for coffee while I’m in Paris, so it’s pretty cool that they’re now opening in Kuwait. If you want to pass by, starting tomorrow they’ll be open from 10AM to 10PM.
4 replies on “Café Kitsuné is Opening Tomorrow”
The weird thing about Cafe Kitsuné is that the best thing about them is not their food or drinks (although they’re great), it’s their PLAYLISTS. They curate and produce the best music.
I still can’t wrap my head around them being here in Kuwait.
They better!!
Is the playlist on Spotify?