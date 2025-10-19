Cake Picnic Tour isn’t coming to Kuwait

Two people contacted me asking me if it’s true the Cake Picnic Tour is coming to Kuwait. There is a website and account promoting the event for November but it seems to be based off Dubai Cake Picnic, which is different from the official Cake Picnic Tour (@cakepicnictour).
According to the official Cake Picnic Tour website, Dubai is a potential future stop, but there are zero details at the moment, no dates, times or locations. Kuwait isn’t even listed as a potential future stop.
If you want to stay updated on Cake Picnic Tour’s future stops, here is the link to their website. cakepicnictour.com
So someone is running a scam social media account? That’s pretty jarring. It looked legit, I was going to sign up.
I think it’s legit, it’s connected to the Dubai Cake Picnic not the official Cake Picnic Tour
Ohhhh well say that then! Your post makes it sound like a scam haha.
I literally say that in my post, you just didn’t read it properly
What is the Cake Picinc Tour?