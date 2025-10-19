Cycling at Kuwait Motor Town is Back

The Kuwait Motor Town racetrack is now open again to cyclists every Monday and Tuesday starting tomorrow, and it’s free.

The track is 5.6KM long but has three different configurations, each with a different length, so you can pick and choose which section you want to ride on. The track isn’t flat either with a lot of elevations which makes it more fun and dynamic.

Cycling on the racetrack is a really relaxed experience because it’s empty and quiet. There usually aren’t many riders, and even when there are, there’s plenty of space for everyone since the track is huge. Unlike riding on the Gulf Road cycling path, you don’t have to worry about running over cats or crashing into kids.

The track is beautiful at sunset, and even after the sun goes down, you can keep riding under the bright track lights.

If you want to go cycling at the track, it’s open to the public from 4PM to 8PM on Mondays and Tuesdays. It’s free and doesn’t require registration. Just park your car and ride into the racetrack. There’s a security guard with a sign-in sheet just write your name and number and continue onto the track. The only requirement is a helmet.

Rollerblades, scooters, and skateboards aren’t allowed, but you can walk, jog, or run. They also don’t rent bikes, so it’s BYOB.

To stay updated on other KMT activities and events, head over to their Instagram account @kmtkw