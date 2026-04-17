Farida’s Personal Breakfast Menu

I’ve been meaning to check out Farida’s breakfast menu for a while now, and I finally got the chance to try it a few days ago. If you don’t already know it, Farida is a small Persian restaurant with a cozy, home-like feel. It’s named after the owner, Farida (@faridah88), a Kuwaiti nutritionist with a passion for cooking.

I usually sit inside when I have lunch at Farida. The interior feels like an old family home, with nostalgic diamond-shaped ceiling moldings and crochet tablecloths with grandma-style dinnerware. This time I ended up sitting outside since the weather was nice and I wanted the sunlight for my breakfast shots.

Similar to the all day menu, Farida’s breakfast menu is made up of some of her favorite things she likes to cook for her family. The food is casual and welcoming, but still manages to look beautifully put together. Farida also focuses on using locally sourced ingredients, supporting local producers whenever possible. I ended up eating a lot of good food since, besides the set menu, I also had a couple of other dishes.

My favorite items were the whipped rose butter and jam, the khameh asal (cream and honey), the Omelette Irani, which is scrambled eggs with tomato paste and turmeric, and finally the Persian Love Toast, which is similar to French toast but with a Persian twist.

Overall, it’s a really nice breakfast experience, especially if you’re looking for something a bit different. The outdoor seating is also great, with shaded tables and greenery all around, giving it a nice, tucked away feel. Farida is located in Al Khalid Complex in Salmiya, and breakfast is served daily from 8:00 AM to 12:30 PM. For more photos, head over to @farida.kwt