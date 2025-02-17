From Sandwich Videos to Sandwich Shop

Last night, I got to try some amazing sandwiches at a new spot simply called The Sandwich Shop.

The Sandwich Shop is run by chef and digital content creator Haya from @ahha.kuw, but she’s also a friend and my former neighbor. She started AH-HA because she loved ASMR food content and wanted to give it a shot. Initially, she focused on sharing her skills and recipes, but she quickly realized people weren’t looking for recipes—they wanted to try her sandwiches. And that’s how The Sandwich Shop was born.

Haya decided to open The Sandwich Shop with her best friend (and now business partner) Dalal, who found the beautiful space. They’re both hands-on, with Haya handling all the cooking while Dalal takes care of the guests. The shop is right next to OVO in Massaleh Towers (google maps), and even though I’ve passed by the location many times before, I never noticed how cozy that corner was. It’s in a courtyard-like space with plenty of seating inside and out.

I passed by last night with my best friend so we got to order a few things and share them. The menu currently has around 8 of Haya’s sandwiches from AH-HA, as well as some salads, sides and the best banana bread I’ve ever had for dessert. We got the following:

Cowboy Steak Sandwich: Angus striploin steak, with caramelized onions, arugula and a cowboy mayo sauce on ciabatta bread.

Berry, Brie, Bacon: Mixed berry compote, hickory bacon & cheddar cheese on sourdough

Rio Garlic Bread: Creamy, buttery, cheesy, herby garlic baguette

Burnt Butter Banana Bread: Chocolate banana bread topped with vanilla ice cream

It’s hard to pick a favorite. The garlic bread caught me by surprise with how good it was, the Cowboy Steak was really delicious, and the banana bread—like I said—the best I’ve ever had. I guess the BBB was the weakest link, but even that was good. With so many recipes in her library, the menu should always have something new. Should be fun.

If you want to try her sandwiches, The Sandwich Shop opens tomorrow. They’ll be open Tuesday to Saturday from 3 PM to 9 PM.

Check them out @thesandwichshop.kw