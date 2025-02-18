Phase 2 of Gulf Road Waterfront Now Open!

Yesterday morning, workers removed all the plastic barriers along the second phase of the Gulf Road waterfront project that starts at the SVN resort and extends to the Green Island. With the barriers gone, the waterfront is now open to the public, making it accessible to both runners and cyclists.

Similar to the first phase, the waterfront was given a complete facelift with new sidewalks, dedicated jogging and bicycle paths, as well as new lights, bins, benches and more.

The total length of the bike lanes and running track from SVN to just past the Kuwait Towers is now around 7.5KM. I used to love riding that route since it was a great workout, so I’m glad they opened it while the weather is still good.