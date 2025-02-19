Nagwa’s 2025 Ramadan Collection

Nagwa was founded in 2004 and they’re one of my favorite spots when I want to pick up sweets to take with me to a lunch or dinner. They have 12 branches across Kuwait and over the past three years, they’ve expanded into Saudi Arabia, and this Ramadan, they’re opening a new branch in Bahrain. Their Ramadan campaign, “حكايتنا ننسجها,” draws inspiration from Middle Eastern embroidery, reflecting the craftsmanship and storytelling behind their designs.

This Ramadan, Nagwa is blending tradition with elegance, offering a variety of beautifully designed sweets and gifts:

VIP Trays – Luxurious packaging for premium gifting.

Hampers – Available in multiple colors, featuring tassels, badges, and removable pins for a personal touch.

Tahado w Tahabo – Now offered in a new size with customization options.

The Photo Frame Box – A unique way to personalize gifts by putting in your own photos in the frame.

Gergean – Include extra giveaways in your Camel or Trolley picks.

Wooden Boxes – Elegantly finished in shades of blue, green, and natural beige.

This year, Nagwa is introducing 35 new designs, including hampers, trays, wooden boxes, and Gergean, available in a variety of colors and sizes. Their signature embroidery-inspired designs extend to the finer details, from ribbons to greeting cards, adding an extra layer of elegance.

Their offerings cater to a range of tastes and budgets, making them perfect for both gifting and personal indulgence. Their thoughtful packaging and intricate designs is one of the main reasons I like gifting their stuff so much.

Nagwa’s Ramadan collection is available now in all their branches and website. For more info head over to @nagwakuwait, or if you’re in KSA and Bahrain @nagwaksa @nagwabahrain