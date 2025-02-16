The Kuwait Annual International Camel Racing Championship is back, taking place from February 20 to 25, 2025 at the Kuwait Camel Racing Club. This year’s event promises to be bigger than ever, bringing participants from GCC countries, the Arab world, and even Europe.
This year will mark the 23rd edition of the championship which has become an important event in Kuwait’s sporting and cultural calendar. The races bring people together from different backgrounds and have become a celebration of heritage, competition, and tradition.
Race Schedule – Kuwait Camel Racing Championship 2025
Location: Kuwait Camel Racing Club
Dates: February 20 – 25, 2025
Day 1 – Thursday, February 20, 2025
Morning Races (8:00 AM) – 4 KM
Evening Races (3:00 PM) – 4 KM
Day 2 – Friday, February 21, 2025
Morning Races (8:00 AM) – 5 KM
Evening Races (2:00 PM) – 5 KM
Day 3 – Saturday, February 22, 2025
Morning Races (8:00 AM) – 6 KM
Evening Races (1:00 PM) – 6 KM
Day 4 – Sunday, February 23, 2025
Morning Races (8:00 AM) – 8 KM
Evening Races (1:00 PM) – 8 KM
Day 5 – Monday, February 24, 2025
Morning Races (8:00 AM) – 8 KM
Evening Races (1:00 PM) – 8 KM
Day 6 – Tuesday, February 25, 2025 (Final Day)
Main Championship Races (2:30 PM) – 8 KM
If you’ve never been to a camel race before then this is a good time to do so. Entry is free and you can find the location on Google Maps by searching for “Kuwait Camel Racing Club“.
3 replies on “Kuwait Camel Racing Championship 2025”
Mark just fyi. The blog is not showing headings and content is all over the place.
someone else told me the same thing which is weird cuz it looks right on my screen. Let me check something
Noticed same glitch but it’s fine now.