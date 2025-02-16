The Kuwait Annual International Camel Racing Championship is back, taking place from February 20 to 25, 2025 at the Kuwait Camel Racing Club. This year’s event promises to be bigger than ever, bringing participants from GCC countries, the Arab world, and even Europe.

This year will mark the 23rd edition of the championship which has become an important event in Kuwait’s sporting and cultural calendar. The races bring people together from different backgrounds and have become a celebration of heritage, competition, and tradition.

Race Schedule – Kuwait Camel Racing Championship 2025

Location: Kuwait Camel Racing Club

Dates: February 20 – 25, 2025

Day 1 – Thursday, February 20, 2025

Morning Races (8:00 AM) – 4 KM

Evening Races (3:00 PM) – 4 KM

Day 2 – Friday, February 21, 2025

Morning Races (8:00 AM) – 5 KM

Evening Races (2:00 PM) – 5 KM

Day 3 – Saturday, February 22, 2025

Morning Races (8:00 AM) – 6 KM

Evening Races (1:00 PM) – 6 KM

Day 4 – Sunday, February 23, 2025

Morning Races (8:00 AM) – 8 KM

Evening Races (1:00 PM) – 8 KM

Day 5 – Monday, February 24, 2025

Morning Races (8:00 AM) – 8 KM

Evening Races (1:00 PM) – 8 KM

Day 6 – Tuesday, February 25, 2025 (Final Day)

Main Championship Races (2:30 PM) – 8 KM

If you’ve never been to a camel race before then this is a good time to do so. Entry is free and you can find the location on Google Maps by searching for “Kuwait Camel Racing Club“.