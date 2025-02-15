Cozmo has Been Shaping the Game Since 2003

Cozmo has been around since 2003, and a lot of people might not know this, but it was actually created by the son of the Showbiz owner. Cozmo has always been ahead of its time, constantly shaping the entertainment scene with new and exciting experiences, from arcades to bowling and more.

Although Cozmo was initially known mainly as a bowling spot, it has since expanded to include a wide range of activities. Cozmo now has 12 branches across Kuwait, and the group includes three different brands:

Cozmo: The classic Cozmo experience we all know, designed for gamers of all ages and suitable for the whole family.

Cozmo Black: Their new and exclusive brand catering to a more sophisticated audience, offering more advanced gaming experiences and high-end entertainment. This venue is adults only.

Kidzone: Tailored specifically for kids, Kidzone is a more whimsical brand featuring playgrounds and soft play areas.

Cozmo is constantly expanding with new locations and recently started rolling out a new look with the first one having just opened in Jahra. They have 50% off all the games there every day right now if you want to check it out.

What’s great about Cozmo is that you can load your card with any package amount, get a bonus to use on all games, and keep the balance for your next visit. For example, pay 30KD and get a 30KD bonus. And for an exclusive February offer: pay 50KD and get a 75KD bonus.

No matter what kind of vibe you’re looking for, whether it’s a casual game night, a high-energy arcade session, or a fun day out with the family, Cozmo has it. For more info check out their accounts @cozmogroup, @cozmo.black and @kidzonekuwait