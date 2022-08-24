If you’re a fan of Tampopo then you’ve probably seen Chef Rashid AlSaif there working behind the bar. This coming Saturday he’s holding a cooking class at OFF THE MENU in 360 Mall where he will teach you how to make dumplings from scratch.
There are limited spots available so if this interests you, here is the link to book.
30 kd?! Crrrraaazzzeeeee
Let the boojee Kuwaitis go
it’s a two-hour class limited to just six people. They also provide all the ingredients you need and its taking place at the cool Off The Menu kitchen inside the 360 Foodhall.
How much do you think it should cost? 30KD is actually pretty reasonable and I was surprised it wasn’t higher. As of this comment, there is only 1 spot left in each time slot so it must have been priced correctly or else nobody would have signed up…
check out this highlight for a better idea on how these classes go, they’re basically one on one with the chef
https://www.instagram.com/stories/highlights/17910756920068753/