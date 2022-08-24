Yesterday the Dubai-based developer URB unveiled plans for XZERO CITY, a net zero carbon destination for 100,000 population that is planned for Southern Kuwait.
XZERO is a planned sustainable community, providing a net zero carbon lifestyle for 100,000 residents, in balance with nature. The city will provide food & energy security whilst promoting a green circular economy in an eco-friendly live, work & visit destination.
The development will provide 30,000 residential units and 30,000 jobs as well as tourism through its various eco-friendly hospitality assets, including a 5-star eco-resort and eco-lodges.
Sounds too good to be true?
I hadn’t heard of the developer URB until last night and looking through their Instagram and website it seems none of the projects they’ve proposed have actually been approved yet. So sadly this looks like a nice presentation but I don’t think anything will come of it.
Is it April 1?
lol my exact words when my friend sent me the link “Wow but it’s not April 1”
This is only on paper.. execution is what is needed.. for eg metro is being planned for the last 10 years until now nothing happening.. so is the silk city..
10 years!? Lol! I came to Kuwait in 2002 and they were talking of the “coming soon” metro and huge new zoo, both coming “within a few years”!
How long the new airport (T2) took to be build?
Not long actually, groundbreaking ceremony was in 2017, the completion date was meant to be next month but due to Corona got pushed back.
This project will start after i have grand childrens. Oh sorry am not married yet :D
you dont need to be married to have kids !
oh my gah!! western ideology. We don’t do that here.
tbh, net zero is sort of a scam to begin with. Carbon offsetting? We aren’t actually decreasing carbon emissions even decades after the city is built, are we? A tree takes years to grow and absorb the amount of CO2 that is produced by a car in a week. (rough estimation)
If the concept involves solar and wind energy, then that’s a game changer and we don’t even need to call it ‘net zero’ anymore.
Time to cancel it in Kuwait and develop it in Saudi.
It would be much more eco-friendly to build a city using our old methods and materials of building (pre-oil).
Check out the renders of sabah alahmad residential city and how it actually looks right now.
Will never happen. Until now we didn’t see the train project.