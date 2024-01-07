Yesterday SALT, the Dubai based burger concept opened in Blajat and the line to get in was HUGE. Their marketing agency sent me a couple of photos of the line, and I measured the distance of it using Google Maps and the line was basically at least 70m long. Insane.
A lot of people online were poking fun out of people who were waiting in line and I don’t get why. Sometimes if you want to experience something thats popular, you’re going to have to wait in line. Thats how it is.
When I was in Paris a couple of years ago I waited in line for over an hour and a half to try out a ramen place. I also waited 40 mins in line to try Shake Shack in NY back in 2010. I waited more than FIVE HOURS in line for a Foo Fighters concert because I wanted to be up right in front of the stage. So I have zero issues with people waiting in line for things, be it a burger, a Pokémon card or whatever. There is nothing wrong with it.
Let people be.
If you want to pass by check the place out, they’re open daily from 4PM to 12AM (last order at 11:30PM). Here is their location on Google Maps.
14 replies on “Long Lines for SALT”
‘Let people be’ also applies to those who think waiting in line for a burger is stupid. They are also entitled to their opinion, and have every right to poke fun at the lemmings waiting in line.
No it doesn’t, you don’t say “let people be” to racists or pedophiles, so why do you think it’s ok for jerks to poke fun out of people or call them lemmings? Just because they’re in line for an experience they care for and you don’t doesn’t mean you’re right and they’re wrong.
If the waiting is all about enjoying and having fun than yeah, but if it’s just about taking a photos and “look at me i’m having fun” than imo it’s stupid but hey it’s not if this also make them happy.
why can’t friends have fun waiting in line? it’s really strange how some people want to control how other people have fun.
I think you are misreading my reply, no.. no one have the right to control how other people have fun.
It’s OK to wait in line for hours. It’s also OK to make fun of people who wait in line for hours. It’s the SALT of the earth.
Jerks are going to be jerks, no stopping that, but that doesn’t mean it’s ok.
If what you say is true, then we should ban comedy.
Comedy isn’t real, it’s humor which makes it ok.
Okay but is the food worth it? Or just because it’s something new? Genuinely curious.
I tried it in Dubai. Nothing special. The chicken sliders r literally a bun with two little chicken fingers, very low effort. Nice to try for the hype but i dont think it’ll be someone’s fav burger place
Wait for a month and you’re going to be the only one in line.
I’d give it a minimum of 3 months. Maximum of 6. If the food is good and marketing is excellent, it may survive a few years or more.
its only there for 3 months, it’s a pop up