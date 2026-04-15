I was at Sultan yesterday picking up a few things when I spotted different shelves that had Japanese products and a label saying “Flavors from Japan”. They mostly look like products that weren’t available in Kuwait previously.
I think they even tried to make the store background music sound like something you’d hear in a Japanese supermarket.
Other than the Pocky and Meiji products I didn’t recognize anything else, but I also wasn’t going through all the aisles looking for any of the Japanese stuff.
According to their instagram the items are available at their Salmiya, Mishref, Salwa, Adailiya and Jabriya branches.
6 replies on “New Japanese Products at Sultan”
*something you’d hear in a Japanese supermarket.
I need to just throw my posts into chatgpt
C’mon…don’t do that! We’re here for you! 🙂
lol
I wonder what is the process to halal certify these products? I was shocked to read that some snicker and mars chocolates (high protein, low sugar variants) available in many supermarkets in Kuwait, contains an ambiguous collagen ingredient, that could be from any animal source including you-know-what.
The unfortunate thing about these items is that expiration date is only a couple of months or so