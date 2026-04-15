New Japanese Products at Sultan

I was at Sultan yesterday picking up a few things when I spotted different shelves that had Japanese products and a label saying “Flavors from Japan”. They mostly look like products that weren’t available in Kuwait previously.

I think they even tried to make the store background music sound like something you’d hear in a Japanese supermarket.

Other than the Pocky and Meiji products I didn’t recognize anything else, but I also wasn’t going through all the aisles looking for any of the Japanese stuff.

According to their instagram the items are available at their Salmiya, Mishref, Salwa, Adailiya and Jabriya branches.