I hit my unlimited download limit again

Back in October I posted about hitting my Red Bull Mobile internet unlimited limit for the first time. Unlimited limit sounds contradictory but somehow an unlimited internet plan is limited.

I’ve been using Red Bull Mobile for my 5G internet connection at home since they first launched. It’s a great deal, KD63 for 6 months unlimited internet so KD10.5 a month. Back in October my internet stopped working and turned out it was because for the first time I hit the limit of the unlimited plan by consuming 3TB of bandwidth. Thats when I discovered that RBM has a 3TB limit on their unlimited plan. Once you hit the limit the only option is to refill it by paying 5KD for just 50GB. 5KD for 500GB I can understand but for just 50? Wasn’t gonna happen.

As you know I built a new PC this month and so had to download Windows, apps, and games on it. I hit my 3TB limit again with 10 days to go in my month. Last time the only option I had was to get a post paid line from Zain for 500GB at 8KD a month and then cancel it before the month was completed. This time I decided to do the same thing except I’m not canceling it.

Yesterday I went and signed up for a post paid unlimited internet plan for KD16 a month (with no contract, cancel at any time). Zain’s unlimited plan is limited to 10TB a month which is a lot more reasonable than Red Bull’s 3TB. I don’t really download a lot of things, most of my bandwidth is used streaming 4K on my Apple TV, but the thought of having to worry about hitting my limit every month with Red Bull was stress I didn’t need in my life.

The weird thing is I couldn’t transfer my Red Bull Mobile number to Zain. I have a premium RBM number since I picked it out myself and Zain don’t allow the transfer of RBM numbers to Zain because RBM is Zain but not really. The only option they gave me was to transfer my number from Red Bull to a competitor like Ooredoo or STC, and then transfer it back to Zain. I wasn’t gonna do that so now I need to keep my RBM number alive every month. 🤦🏼‍♂️