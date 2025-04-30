Over 100,000 Food Items Donated to Families in Need

I’ve posted about re:food before, but in case you missed it, re:food is a local humanitarian non-profit initiative. Their goal is simple, salvage excess and near-expiry food from the local food and beverage industry, then redistribute it for free to people in need around Kuwait. Usually, these food items would either be classified as waste and head straight to the garbage or sold cheaply in secondary markets.

If you’re a fan of Pret, you probably know that in the UK, any unsold food is always donated. In Kuwait, it’s the same, which is why Pret partnered with re:food when they launched. Every day, any unsold food is donated to them. According to Pret’s press release, since launching in October 2022, they’ve donated nearly 110,000 food items to re:food, who then distribute them to the families registered with them.

And that’s just Pret’s donations. If more restaurants did the same, think of how much more food could go to people who need it. It really is a win-win.

If you want to find out more about re:food, you can head to their Instagram account @refoodkw or visit their website refoodkuwait.org