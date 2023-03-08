OVO, the popular and my favorite vegan and vegetarian restaurant that’s located in Bnaid Al Gar recently opened its second location in Shuwaikh. The new location is in the design district, the same complex that houses the restaurant Cure and the gallery Contemporary Art Platform.

One of my favorite things about OVO besides their food is the atmosphere. The restaurant is located in the back courtyard of the Design District and so once you’re inside it doesn’t feel like you’re in Shuwaikh anymore. The new location has outdoor seating and plenty of indoor seating as well as a private room located in a separate area of the courtyard.

With the new location, they’ve also introduced a breakfast menu which I’m hoping to try this coming weekend. If you’re looking for a new good place to try out, OVO in the Design District is open daily from 9:30AM to 5PM. They’re on Instagram @ovokwt and here is the location on Google Maps.