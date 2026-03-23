Studio Roast is Where Coffee Meets Sound

Over Eid a very cool looking coffee shop opened up in Shaab called Studio Roast. It’s Kuwait’s first air roastery and blends coffee with a full sound experience powered by Bang & Olufsen. It’s a new project by BNK and led by two time barista champion Hamad AlMajed.

Unlike regular roasting, air roasting uses hot air to keep the beans moving while they roast, which helps bring out their natural flavors. They also use an AI system that spots and removes defects during the process, so every batch is consistent.

My favorite part though is the interior, for a number of reasons. The space has a warm vintage feel with lots of wood and period correct fabrics, and the hand drawn ceiling gives the place a really unique look. Some of the walls and surfaces are even crafted from coffee waste. It’s one of the best looking coffee shops in Kuwait if not the best.

But what really caught my attention was the sound experience by Bang & Olufsen. They have some of their most beautiful speakers scattered around, but my favorite piece was the BeoSound 9000 displayed in the back corner. It was my dream CD player growing up, and just a couple of months ago I was on eBay looking for one before convincing myself I didn’t really need it. After seeing it again in person, I need it.

Studio Roast is located in the brand new Eleven Residence apartment complex in Shaab Al Bahri (Google Maps). They’re open daily from 7AM to 11PM, and you can follow them on Instagram @studioroast.kw