Back in August, I broke the news that Alshaya is bringing the Los Angeles-based yoga brand Alo to Kuwait. I also mentioned since they’re direct competitors to Lululemon that I’d imagine Alshaya would give Alo a premium location in The Avenues. Well looks like that location is right at the end of the Grand Avenues, in the Grand Plaza right next to the Mercedes dealership. You can’t get a better location than that right now.

Thanks @inspirededibles