My internet has been super slow all day and seems I’m not alone. According to a Reddit user, @Kuwait_anon, the GCX/Falcon cable system is down which is causing significant internet outage in Kuwait. The GCX/Falcon undersea cable system serves as a vital international data route connecting the Middle East to global networks.
I haven’t been able to find another source for this information. Citra doesn’t have any details, and neither does my internet provider, Zain. However, based on how slow my internet has been today, having major undersea cables down could explain why.
9 replies on “Internet Slowdown in Kuwait Due to Cable Outage”
The news is legit.That redditor works for a major ISP in Kuwait and we work with ISP’s closely in the country due to being a cloud provider.
The ISP’s have already sent us official communications and Zajil,Zain,FT (Ooredoo) are affected the most.
B.Online and STC seem to not be affected.
thank u!
Would like to state that bonline is definitely affected, latency is fluctuating like crazy and streaming is very slow.
Damn, i cant play online or browse today. Feels like dial up.
Same here brother, was eating alive Zain and complaining about the connection how bad it was. Now I know why
Thanks for an answer.. finally!
Haven’t been able to adequately use my internet for 2-3 days now.
It’s strange how long it takes ISPs (Zain specifically) to inform their clients of outages on their social media pages.
Seems they only posted about it 2 hours ago…
Thank you for posting this!
There are two cables which were cut (two days apart). Zain posted about it.
https://x.com/ZainKuwait/status/1875616160303214700
https://x.com/ZainKuwait/status/1875616102321156163
yup, they posted about it a few hours after I had published the post