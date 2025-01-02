Movies & TV Shows to Watch this Weekend

This week I finished Yellowstone. I was up to date before this last season started, but since my wife hadn’t watched Yellowstone before we binged watched all 5 seasons over a period of around 3 weeks. It’s such a great show with such a good last season and finale. If I had a Top 10 tv shows list it would be in it for sure.

Other than that I watched the movie Anora this week. What a great movie, so chaotic and funny, I loved it. The trailer doesn’t really do it any justice, nor does the movie description. Just watch it.

Let me know in the comments what you recently watched or planning to watch.

Movies at the Cinemas

The movies below are now showing at the local cinemas:

New This Week:

Arthur the King (7.0)

Boonie Bears: Time Twist (6.1)

Nosferatu (7.8)

The Man in the White Van (6.0)

Other Movies Showing:

Better Man (7.0)

Gladiator II (7.0)

Gunner (3.2)

Home Alone (classic) (7.7)

Kraven the Hunter (5.7)

Moana 2 (7.1)

Mufasa: The Lion King (6.7)

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (7.5)

The Bridge Curse: Ritual (5.3)

Wicked (8.1)