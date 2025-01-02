Yesterday I started receiving forwards to my @248am account from followers. They were sending me a video created by four content creators (@bukhaleefa,@oalthuwaini,@bo6aleb,@dr_m_alkandari) who had essentially taken my post about the story of Haydo, translated it to Arabic, and then used it as a script for their video on the same subject. It’s basically a word for word copy of my post with no mention of where they got their script from. They even used the exact same footage I had dug out for my post.
The four content creators combined have a total of over 4 million followers so I’m assuming they’re popular although I only recognize one of them. Based on their names I think two of them are doctors? I don’t know, but it’s just so weird that “content creators” seem to think it’s ok to copy someones work and not even credit them. It’s what I posted about recently, we live in a society where copying other peoples work is normalized. I remember watching a video a few months back where a “content creator” was responding to accusations that he was copying other peoples videos by saying its normal to copy and everyone does it. No it’s not normal.
The Haydo story isn’t mine to own obviously, it’s a historical event. But, the story they chose to share is mine. It’s my post, I did the research, I wrote and put the article together picking what I thought were the most important details to share. I edited the article so that it was fun and interesting to read, and then I spent two days looking for videos and photos that I thought were the best to go with it. So to have 4 established “content creators” to just translate my post and turn it into their script two days later because they ran out of their own creative ideas is frustrating.
Anyone that copies my content I usually report straight to Instagram. Sometimes I contact the person directly and ask them to remove the post, other times I just head straight to Instagram. Although Instagram are a bit slow, so far every time they’ve removed the infringing post and given a strike to the person that copied it. I think once they get two strikes they get some restrictions. I’ve already reported their post, but in this case I feel Instagram won’t be able to do anything since their post is in spoken Arabic while my post is written and in English. So it will be interesting to see how this turns out.
Actually, as I wrote the last sentence, I realized a much simpler way for instgram to realize they’ve copied my post. Without going into too much details for now, they essentially used something they could have only gotten from me. So I just submitted a second complaint to Instagram so that way in case the first one doesn’t work, the second one should.
I’ll post an update once I hear back from Instagram.
8 replies on “Four Content Creators Copied my Post”
What a shame
It may seem odd to old school content creators. But since the emergence of ‘Trends’ on social media, copying is getting to be normalised. May seem wrong to most of us, but to the newer tech-generation, it’s about spreading the word to a wider audience and the audience doesn’t really care if it is original or not as long as the information is available to them. Unfortunate, but this is the new norm!
Yup, I also don’t think they’ll care if Instagram removes their video a week later. They got their clicks and spotlight in front of the camera and so they’ll move on. They don’t care about their credibility and I don’t think most of their followers do either.
I can only imagine how frustrating this must be. It’s one thing to draw inspiration from others’ work, but to outright copy it without any attribution is completely unacceptable.
You put time and effort into researching, writing, and curating your Haydo post. The fact that these content creators essentially plagiarized your work and are now profiting from it with their massive following is a slap in the face.
Unfortunately, as you pointed out, this kind of behavior seems to be increasingly normalized in today’s content-driven world. It’s disheartening to see “creators” blatantly dismiss accusations of copying and even try to justify it as common practice.
Your Haydo story isn’t just a historical event; it’s your unique interpretation and presentation of that event. You brought it to life with your research, writing style, and carefully chosen visuals. They stole your creative expression, plain and simple.
I hope you can find a way to address this issue and hold those content creators accountable. It’s important to stand up for your work and send a message that plagiarism is not okay.
Keep creating and sharing your unique perspective with the world. Don’t let this experience discourage you!
shame on them,u should file a case as copyright,people r really becoming shameless,and no fear of Allah
“Content” is not automatically copyrighted, and hence it’s hard to report violations. Also, copying content is encouraged on social media, and it’s the foundation of platforms, and it’s what makes them rich.
The only thing that works for creators is calling out copycats. If you have a big enough following, it will shame them, but if you don’t, then they’ll win. It’s a battle.
They might as well credit the source, because what is the point of sharing plagiarised content? To claim it as their own when several other content creators posted the exact same story? These people take their audiences for fools and the endgame is about clicks (not surprising). At least you are a popular blog and have the upper hand if things like this happen. Imagine if you are a small time journalist or starting content creator publishing a unique story that you diligently worked on, only to have people like this steal it. This applies to pretty much anything in this ridiculous and deplorable copying culture.
It’s saf how ubiquitous it has become. Even a major show like SNL engages in this. Their recent skit with a chimpanzee in space was copied from a WKUK skit, which is pretty trashy behavior.