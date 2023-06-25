Mo Amer is Coming to Kuwait

Mo Amer, the Palestinian American comedian from the hilarious Netflix show ‘Mo’ and the award winning Hulu sitcom ‘Ramy’ will be coming to Kuwait to perform this September.

Mo was actually born in Kuwait and lived here till the age of 9. He only left Kuwait because of the 1990 Iraq invasion which is how he ended up in the US. I’m not sure if he’s been back to Kuwait since then, but if you went to a British school in the 80s, I’d pull up an old yearbook and see if I could spot him.

According to the information I have, Mo will be performing his standup on September 8th at The Arena. More information will be officially announced soon.