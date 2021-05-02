The photo above got leaked online showing what potentially are new cop cars based on the recently facelifted Chevy Tahoes. Keep in mind that similar to the Volvo and Patrol cop cars I previously posted, these could just be samples and not eventually go into service. But, since the current cop cars are Chevy Tahoes, I wouldn’t be surprised if their fleet did get updated with the new facelifted versions.
Thanks Fahad
For what its worth I did see one of those volvo cop cars once a long while back, in South Surra.
yeah i saw it once on the road as well, i think they had 2 demo cars that were being tested out.
Can’t tell if that’s a Z71 or an actual police version of the Tahoe aka PPV since both share the same front-end but it’s definitely not a regular Tahoe.
Good observation I didn’t notice that
I wonder how the process of choosing a car goes, does it go to the one with the best personal relationships or the best car for the duty? police cars are used and abused and the Tahoe proved its reliability, I think they didn’t use the patrol it would be underpowered for the V6 and maybe the AC wasn’t satisfactory, but maybe Nissan improved the AC performance since they mentioned that as a major change in 2020 “a patrol owner for over 7 years “, the Volvo was quite overpriced for a police car from what I have seen for one Volvo you can get two Tahoes and I have not heard good things about their engine’s longevity since they combine turbocharger with a supercharger in the same engine “that’s the XC90, maybe their V90 uses the same engine.