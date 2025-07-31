MyHome – One App for All Your Home Fixes in Kuwait

I first used the MyHome app back in 2018, it was a super convenient way to get things done around the house. If I needed a plumber, a carpenter or someone to come check my AC, I’d just get on the app and order the service.

Recently I found out they have a subscription service called MyHome+ which offered a number of benefits including:

Unlimited free assessments

No more KD 5 charges just to get a quote.

5% cash back on maintenance and cleaning services

Painting, repairs, AC work, deep cleaning, all of it.

No zone fees

No extra fees even if you live in harder-to-reach areas like Khiran or Wafra.

90-day extended warranty on all jobs

This is really great, if something isn’t fixed right the first time, you’re covered for up to 90 days.

The biggest benefit for me is not having to pay just to get a quote. With the subscription, it feels like I have a team on payroll that I can bring over anytime I need something fixed, painted, built, or anything else. I love that.

The subscription to MyHome+ usually costs KD 3.750 per month, but right now they’re offering a super discounted rate of KD 2.950 per month, or just KD 14.700 for 6 months, which comes out to KD 2.450 a month. Even if all you use is the cleaning service, you’ll still save money with the 5% cash back. And if you’ve got a big job coming up, the membership basically pays for itself.

Honestly, this is one of the few services that actually makes financial sense. If you want to find out more about MyHome and the services they offer, head over to @myhome_app or download the app by clicking here.