One of the nicest museums in Kuwait, Al Salam Palace opened right at the start of the pandemic and so had to close again soon after. But, after a long delay, the museum is now open again.
Unlike other museums, Al Salam Palace isn’t a walk around freely museum but requires you to be part of a tour. They have two kinds of tours available, a standard tour or a VIP tour.
Standard Tour (English or Arabic)
Duration: 120 minutes
Cost: KD8
VIP Tour (English or Arabic)
Duration: 120 minutes
Cost: KD20
The English tour is only available on Sundays which is going suck for anyone with a day job since they’re only open from 10AM to 4PM. But, it’s a great place to visit so if you’re interested in booking, their website is aspm.com.kw
For a sneak peek at what’s inside, check out my previous post from when I took the tour. Link
what’s the difference between the standard tour and vip tour? Their website just states that you will be welcomed like a VIP
this museum is just what LED screens? I don’t wanna go and stare at screens man, such a turnoff………
Where in the world did you hear or see that? It’s not only screens, I would say about 80% of it is actual physical stuff, related to the Palace, the history of Kuwait, and the rulers of Kuwait
This museum is one of the best in the region, and may be one of the best anyone can visit anywhere
Looks very interesting! Btw mark are you on onlyfans by any chance?
nope
Best museum experience in Kuwait. Tried the VIP tour and enjoyed every bit.
Is Photography allowed in the VIP Tour.