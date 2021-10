This is such an 80s sport which is why I think it would be great fun to get into. The Kuwait Sailing School offers windsurfing classes and the next one is set for October 15th. It’s a 2 part beginners course that will teach you how to lift the sail up from the water to do your first rides in both directions.

The cost is KD75 and if you’re interested you can book a spot by visiting their website kwtsailing.com/learn-to-windsurf