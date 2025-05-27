Inside the New Expansion of the Scientific Center

The Scientific Center is opening its new expansion today, but I managed to get an early tour yesterday afternoon. First impression, wow, the view is incredible. I was there around 4PM, and the light was coming through the large glass wall surrounding the new area was casting beautiful shadows all over the interior. I wouldn’t be surprised if people went there just for the view.

The new expansion is massive, and I was given a tour of all the areas that are currently open. Some sections are still closed, with openings being staggered over the next year. The first area to launch is the World of Science, which spans three floors and features the following exhibits:

Kuwait, Earth & Universe Exhibit

Engineering Our World

Robosapiens Exhibit

There are plenty of interactive displays for both kids and adults that are fun and educational. The most fun for me was probably the paper plane building area, where you make a plane, load it into a machine, and launch it. My favorite section overall though was the Robosapiens Exhibit, which explores how humans and technology have evolved together. It had several displays that demonstrated the interface between technology and the human body, which I’ve personally always been fascinated by since I was a kid (I used to love the 80s cartoon Bionic Six).

I’d estimate the new expansion would take around two hours to fully explore with your kids, especially if they play and interact with all the different exhibits.

If you want to visit the Scientific Center, they’re initially limiting the number of visitors per day so it doesn’t get overcrowded. There are two ticket options, KD 5 and KD 6. Both give you access to everything, including the original Scientific Center and the new expansion. The KD 6 ticket also includes entry to the IMAX theater. Children under 2 enter for free. For more info, you can head over to their website tsck.org.kw

