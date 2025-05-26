Emirates x Kuwait Airways Code Sharing

This news is a few weeks old but it just popped up on my Linkedin feed now and it bothered me.

Emirates and Kuwait Airways have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to progress with an interline agreement, enabling more flight choices for customers travelling to Dubai and beyond.

Can someone tell me what the benefit of this is? Emirates already flies to Kuwait so I can just book flights with them instead of going through Kuwait Airways. Couldn’t Kuwait Airways sign a deal with Lufthansa, or British Airways, or maybe even United Airlines. Imagine being able to fly to Kuwait – New York – LA…