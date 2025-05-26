Free Coffee on Jahez with December Bakery

If you’ve been craving something sweet, December Bakery has a deal that makes it even harder to resist. For a limited time, and exclusively on Jahez, when you order their Molten, Vanilla Cake, or 2 Cup Cakes, you’ll get a free coffee with it.

Perfect pairing? Absolutely. Just open the Jahez app, search for December Bakery, and make your pick. @decemberbakery_kw