According to AeroRoutes, Kuwait Airways is gradually resuming service with 16 routes to begin with. Here is the latest schedule:
Kuwait City – Beirut 2 weekly A320neo
Kuwait City – Cairo 1 daily 777-300ER
Kuwait City – Chennai 3 weekly A320neo
Kuwait City – Colombo 1 weekly A320neo
Kuwait City – Delhi 3 weekly A320neo/330-800neo
Kuwait City – Dhaka 4 weekly 777-300ER
Kuwait City – Guangzhou 1 weekly 777-300ER
Kuwait City – Islamabad 2 weekly 777-300ER
Kuwait City – Istanbul 1 weekly A321neo
Kuwait City – Jeddah 3-4 weekly 777-300ER/A321neo
Kuwait City – Kochi 3 weekly A330-900neo
Kuwait City – London Heathrow 3 weekly A330-900neo
Kuwait City – Manila 3 weekly 777-300ER
Kuwait City – Mumbai 3 weekly A330-900neo
Kuwait City – Riyadh 2 weekly A320neo
Kuwait City – Thiruvananthapuram 3 weekly A320neo
Update: A few moments ago Kuwait Airways announced theyre adding an additional 13 routes.
3 replies on “Kuwait Airways Current Routes”
Did they explain the reason for the very limited service ?
Isn’t it obvious? It’s because of the war.
Are you internet deprived, genius ?