Kuwait Airways Current Routes

According to AeroRoutes, Kuwait Airways is gradually resuming service with 16 routes to begin with. Here is the latest schedule:

Kuwait City – Beirut 2 weekly A320neo

Kuwait City – Cairo 1 daily 777-300ER

Kuwait City – Chennai 3 weekly A320neo

Kuwait City – Colombo 1 weekly A320neo

Kuwait City – Delhi 3 weekly A320neo/330-800neo

Kuwait City – Dhaka 4 weekly 777-300ER

Kuwait City – Guangzhou 1 weekly 777-300ER

Kuwait City – Islamabad 2 weekly 777-300ER

Kuwait City – Istanbul 1 weekly A321neo

Kuwait City – Jeddah 3-4 weekly 777-300ER/A321neo

Kuwait City – Kochi 3 weekly A330-900neo

Kuwait City – London Heathrow 3 weekly A330-900neo

Kuwait City – Manila 3 weekly 777-300ER

Kuwait City – Mumbai 3 weekly A330-900neo

Kuwait City – Riyadh 2 weekly A320neo

Kuwait City – Thiruvananthapuram 3 weekly A320neo

Update: A few moments ago Kuwait Airways announced theyre adding an additional 13 routes.