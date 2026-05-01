Last week I posted about a new platform launching in Kuwait called Snoonu, and now I have more details about it. Here is everything you need to know about Snoonu.

Firstly, Snoonu isn’t just a delivery app, it’s a lot more than that, they’re actually one of the largest tech companies in the region. Think of them as one of those Silicon Valley style companies that just happens to be based in the GCC. And it’s not far-fetched since a lot of their staff previously worked at companies like Meta, Uber, Amazon, and Google.

Snoonu is a super app, an app that is meant to replace a lot of apps on your phone. Right now, for example, if you want to order food you use one app, if you want to order a plumber you use another app, and if you want movie tickets that’s another app. Snoonu blends all these services, and more, into a single app. If you need to order a laundry service, buy a couch, get your car washed, book a nails appointment, a PT session, or have a driver pick up an item for you, you’ll be able to do all of that through Snoonu. And these are just a few examples.

You could essentially repaint your living room, order new furniture and electronics for it, and order dinner all through the same app.

Their loyalty program is also meant to be really good and actually useful. They also have an inbuilt AI called Genie, which they told me about. Genie is a proper AI shopping assistant and not just a bot. You’ll be able to describe what you want, and it will recommend options for you. Need a shampoo recommendation, or maybe you’re going hiking and need help picking gear, Genie can help you out.

Finally, the app is actually pretty slick. I’ve been playing around with it and it feels great to use. There are also nifty features, like if you’re with friends you can initiate a group order and everyone can use their own phone to add what they want, and then you check out from your phone. Very practical.

Snoonu is soft launching this week. They’ll be initially starting with some services and then adding more every month. Check them out @snoonu.kw